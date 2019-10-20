UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Forces Take Over Syria's Ras Al-Ain After SDF Withdrawal - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 07:00 PM

Turkish Forces Take Over Syria's Ras al-Ain After SDF Withdrawal - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have left the Syrian northeastern border city of Ras al-Ain and Turkish troops have entered, Ikhbariya broadcaster reported on Sunday.

Last week, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that the Turkish military and the Syrian armed opposition took control of Ras al-Ain. At the same time, an SDF spokesman said on Saturday that the withdrawal of forces from the Turkish border would start after Ankara allowed SDF to evacuate remaining fighters and civilians from Ras al-Ain.

Turkey launched the Operation Peace Spring on October 9, saying that the military action aimed to create a safe zone near the Syrian-Turkish border after multiple fruitless discussions between Washington and Ankara.

The territory on the Syrian side of the border is currently controlled by the SDF, which Ankara regards as affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

On Thursday, the United States and Turkey reached an agreement to implement a 120-hour ceasefire in northeast Syria to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish People's Protection Units' forces from the 30-kilometer (over 18 miles) safe zone in northern Syria. Despite the truce, both Turkey and the Kurds accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Washington Same Ankara United States October Border Sunday From Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

36 minutes ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

51 minutes ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

1 hour ago

Japan to mark first-ever participation in WETEX, D ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority attends MIPCOM in F ..

2 hours ago

Al Jalila Children’s Genomics Centre awarded CAP ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.