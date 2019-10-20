MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have left the Syrian northeastern border city of Ras al-Ain and Turkish troops have entered, Ikhbariya broadcaster reported on Sunday.

Last week, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that the Turkish military and the Syrian armed opposition took control of Ras al-Ain. At the same time, an SDF spokesman said on Saturday that the withdrawal of forces from the Turkish border would start after Ankara allowed SDF to evacuate remaining fighters and civilians from Ras al-Ain.

Turkey launched the Operation Peace Spring on October 9, saying that the military action aimed to create a safe zone near the Syrian-Turkish border after multiple fruitless discussions between Washington and Ankara.

The territory on the Syrian side of the border is currently controlled by the SDF, which Ankara regards as affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

On Thursday, the United States and Turkey reached an agreement to implement a 120-hour ceasefire in northeast Syria to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish People's Protection Units' forces from the 30-kilometer (over 18 miles) safe zone in northern Syria. Despite the truce, both Turkey and the Kurds accused each other of violating the ceasefire.