Turkish Forces To Receive First Domestically Made Ballistic Missiles In 2020 - Erdogan

Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:13 PM

The Turkish Armed Forces will receive the Gokdogan, the first short- and medium-range ballistic missile produced in the country, in 2020, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday

"Tests of the first Turkish missile, the Gokdogan, are being carried out successfully.

Next year, these missile test launches from aircraft will be completed, and after that they will enter into service with the Turkish Armed Forces. They will be installed on F-16 fighter aircraft," Erdogan said during a session of the parliamentary group of the ruling Justice and Development party.

According to Erdogan, Turkey will soon create a private defense company that will manufacture bomb casings for armed drones and F-16s.

The Gokdogan missiles were unveiled during the International Defense Industry Fair in Istanbul in 2017. Turkey carried out its first tests on them in March 2018

