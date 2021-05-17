UrduPoint.com
Turkish Foreign Affairs Committee Chief Heads To Germany For Official Visit - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 07:11 PM

Turkish Foreign Affairs Committee Chief Heads to Germany for Official Visit - Reports

The chief of the Turkish parliament's foreign affairs committee is set to embark on a four-day visit to Germany, the Anadolu news agency reported on Monday, citing a source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The chief of the Turkish parliament's foreign affairs committee is set to embark on a four-day visit to Germany, the Anadolu news agency reported on Monday, citing a source.

Akif Cagatay Kilic will reportedly meet with his German counterpart, Norbert Roettgen, to deliberate on how to strengthen bilateral relations.

Along with $44 billion in trade, the two countries are also linked via human ties, with an estimated 3 million people of Turkish descent living in Germany.

The relations however have been strained since the 2016 attempted coup in Turkey. Tensions further intensified over Ankara's Mediterranean maritime disputes with Greece and Cyprus. Cooperation with Ankara is, meanwhile, of huge importance for the European Union, as Turkey is committed to limiting the influx of Syrian migrants to the continent in return for cash and concessions under a 2016 deal.

