Turkish Foreign, Defense Ministers to Visit Moscow January 13 - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar will pay a visit to Moscow on January 13, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"This visit is expected," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday, thus confirming Turkish media reports.

No additional information was provided.