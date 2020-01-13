UrduPoint.com
Turkish Foreign, Defense Ministers To Visit Moscow On Monday

Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:10 AM

Turkish Foreign, Defense Ministers to Visit Moscow on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar will pay a visit to Moscow on Monday.

Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed in a comment to Sputnik on Friday that the visit was expected. The ministry, however, provided no additional information on the Turkish officials' plans.

Cavusoglu spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov over the phone on January 4. The sides discussed the Syrian conflict settlement, the situation in Libya and an escalation in Iraq.

Following the Wednesday meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Lavrov confirmed that defense and foreign ministers from both countries had been ordered to continue talks in the following days to "promote the discussed approaches to the Libya crisis."

