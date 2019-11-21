UrduPoint.com
Turkish Foreign Minister Accuses EU Parliament Chief Of Hypocrisy After Talks On Migrants

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 02:10 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu condemned the statements of European Parliament President David Sassoli following their meeting in Brussels, calling them a manifestation of hypocrisy and insincerity.

Earlier in the day, Sassoli said that, during his conversation with Cavusoglu, he condemned the Turkish military operation in Syria and stated that Turkey should not use the refugee problem to exert pressure on the EU.

"The fact that the head of the European Parliament voices the remarks that he did not dare to make to me personally, and tries to pass them off as the truth, is another example of the EU's hypocrisy and insincerity," Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter.

Under the 2016 migration deal, Ankara pledged to help the European Union stem the migration flow from the south. In particular, it committed itself to take back all undocumented migrants who arrive in Greece through its territory in exchange for the accommodation of Syrian refugees in Europe on a one-for-one basis and financial aid from Brussels.

