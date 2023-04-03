UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister Announces Plans To Discuss Grain Deal With Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Announces Plans to Discuss Grain Deal With Lavrov

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that he intended to discuss Russian-Turkish relations, the situation around the Black Sea Grain Initiative, as well as a number of regional issues with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the latter's upcoming visit to Turkey.

The top Russian diplomat is scheduled to visit Turkey from April 6-7 to discuss a number of pressing issues, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last week, adding that the two ministers would also work on a schedule of contacts on various levels.

"We (Cavusoglu and Lavrov) will discuss a wide range of issues, including our bilateral relations and the Grain Deal," Cavusoglu was quoted by Turkish news agency Anadolu as saying.

The Turkish foreign minister added that on March 30, he discussed the Grain Deal with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who wondered if Ankara could contribute to solving some issues that Russia sees as problematic, including payments via banks.

The Turkish foreign minister said that Ankara was working on that and that he would, in particular, discuss terms of further prolongation of the grain deal with Lavrov.

The situation in Syria, Libya and other international issues are also on the agenda of the bilateral talks, Cavusoglu added.

The previous talks between the two foreign ministers took place on March 15 via phone. The grain deal and the bilateral relations between Ankara and Moscow were in the limelight of the discussion.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on July 22, 2022. The deal, originally scheduled to expire on November 18, was extended for another 120 days on November 17. On March 18, 2023, Russia extended the grain deal one more time, for 60 of possible 120 days.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Visit Ankara Libya March April July November From Top

Recent Stories

Gold dips on stronger dollar

Gold dips on stronger dollar

51 minutes ago
 Govt determined to unpack full potential of CPEC: ..

Govt determined to unpack full potential of CPEC: PM

1 hour ago
 Over 10 million worshippers visit Prophet&#039;s M ..

Over 10 million worshippers visit Prophet&#039;s Mosque since start of Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Death toll from US storms rises to 29

Death toll from US storms rises to 29

2 hours ago
 6.1-magnitude quake hits South China Sea: CENC

6.1-magnitude quake hits South China Sea: CENC

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.