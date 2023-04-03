Turkish Foreign Minister Announces Plans to Discuss Grain Deal With Lavrov

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that he intended to discuss Russian-Turkish relations, the situation around the Black Sea Grain Initiative, as well as a number of regional issues with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the latter's upcoming visit to Turkey.

The top Russian diplomat is scheduled to visit Turkey from April 6-7 to discuss a number of pressing issues, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last week, adding that the two ministers would also work on a schedule of contacts on various levels.

"We (Cavusoglu and Lavrov) will discuss a wide range of issues, including our bilateral relations and the Grain Deal," Cavusoglu was quoted by Turkish news agency Anadolu as saying.

The Turkish foreign minister added that on March 30, he discussed the Grain Deal with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who wondered if Ankara could contribute to solving some issues that Russia sees as problematic, including payments via banks.

The Turkish foreign minister said that Ankara was working on that and that he would, in particular, discuss terms of further prolongation of the grain deal with Lavrov.

The situation in Syria, Libya and other international issues are also on the agenda of the bilateral talks, Cavusoglu added.

The previous talks between the two foreign ministers took place on March 15 via phone. The grain deal and the bilateral relations between Ankara and Moscow were in the limelight of the discussion.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on July 22, 2022. The deal, originally scheduled to expire on November 18, was extended for another 120 days on November 17. On March 18, 2023, Russia extended the grain deal one more time, for 60 of possible 120 days.