Turkish Foreign Minister Arrives in Brussels for Meetings With NATO, EU Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Brussels on Wednesday for a visit that will include meetings with senior NATO and EU officials.

"In #Brussels to have meetings with counterparts from European Union, NATO and Belgium," Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

The official visit is expected to run through Friday.

Announcing the visit earlier this week, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Cavusoglu would hold talks with high-level European Council and European Commission officials, as well as members of the European Parliament.

The talks will be focused on EU-Turkey relations, with the emphasis on the accession process and current regional and international developments. This will likely include the bilateral tensions over Turkey's drilling activities in the Greek- and Cypriot- claimed territorial waters in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Cavusoglu will also meet with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes.

The agenda on Friday includes a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.