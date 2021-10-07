Turkish Foreign Minister Begins Ukraine Trip

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Top Turkish diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in the Ukrainian city of Lviv on Thursday for a two-day trip, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Facebook that he planned to discuss production of Turkish Bayraktar drones by the Antonov plane maker.

Other topics on the agenda are trade and Crimea's "reintegration" into Ukraine.

Kuleba added that he wanted to move some diplomatic meetings away from the traditional venues in Kiev to create new economic opportunities for other cities.