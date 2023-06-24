Turkish Foreign Minister, Blinken Discuss Ongoing Events in Russia - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday discussed the ongoing events in Russia with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over phone, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken today (June 24). During the conversation, they discussed developments in Russia and regional issues," the ministry said.