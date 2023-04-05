Turkish Foreign Minister Calls US Envoy, Opposition Candidate Meeting 'Unacceptable'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday condemned US Ambassador to Ankara Jeff Flake for a meeting with Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the presidential candidate of the opposition alliance, ahead of the upcoming election.

In early April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his doors were closed to the US ambassador, who met with opposition candidate Kilicdaroglu last week at Flake's initiative. According to Erdogan, only a sitting president should be the ambassador's interlocutor.

"It is not appropriate for the ambassador to meet with a candidate while the country is dominated by the election atmosphere, so as not to give the impression that he has taken sides. This is unacceptable," Cavusoglu told Turkish journalists in Brussels.

The president noted that he had voiced his disapproval during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the margins of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting.

The ruling Justice and Development Party regarded the meeting between Flake and Kilicdaroglu as taking sides in the upcoming elections, calling it "a blatant scandal," the Aydinlik newspaper reported.

Five days after taking office in late January 2022, the US ambassador reportedly launched a series of meetings with representatives of the Turkish opposition.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in Turkey on May 14. Kilicdaroglu, put forward by the opposition six parties alliance, is considered Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Muharrem Ince from the Homeland Party and Sinan Ogan, supported by the ATA Alliance.

Results of pre-election polls are constantly changing and have not yet revealed an unquestionable favorite in the upcoming election. However, experts note that the current electoral process will be the most difficult for the ruling party, due to the devastating earthquakes that have claimed the lives of over 50,000 people, as well as the poor economic situation.