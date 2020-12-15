Turkish Foreign Minister Calls US' Pompeo to Comment on S-400 Sanctions - Source

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has called US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to convey Ankara's attitude to having been slapped with sanctions by Washington over purchasing Russian missile systems S-400, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has called US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to convey Ankara's attitude to having been slapped with sanctions by Washington over purchasing Russian missile systems S-400, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, the United States sanctioned Turkey under its Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for purchasing the Russian missiles despite the availability of NATO-interoperable alternatives. The restrictions targeted four affiliates of the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), including its head, Ismail Demir.

"Our minister conversed with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo. During the conversation, the minister conveyed to him our reaction with regard to the United State's decision against our country," the source said.

Sanctions included a ban on all US exports for the SSB, as well as visa restrictions and freeze of assets of Demir and other designated individuals.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has already vowed retaliation to Washington, warning that it would "negatively affect" their relations.

Turkey signed the S-400 procurement contract with Russia in December 2017. Deliveries began in July 2019, and the first tests were conducted this fall.

The United States has repeatedly objected to its NATO ally purchasing Russian-made defense systems, saying they were incompatible with NATO security standards and might compromise the operation of US-made F-35 jets. As a result, Turkey was suspended from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter partnership, potentially facing complete elimination.