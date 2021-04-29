Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu Mulls Official Visit to Moscow Possibly Before May 12

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Sputnik that he and Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca plan to pay a visit to the Russian capital of Moscow, perhaps before May 12

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Sputnik that he and Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca plan to pay a visit to the Russian capital of Moscow, perhaps before May 12.

"We are planning, but when the numbers [of COVID-19 cases] reach level that let us discuss this with Russian counterparts.

Probably in May, after Ramadan. If Russian side is ready maybe even before the Eid," Cavusoglu said.

Ramadan will end on May 12, to be followed by a three-day Eid public holiday.