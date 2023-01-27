UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister Condemns 'treacherous Attack' On Azerbaijan's Embassy In Tehran

Published January 27, 2023

Turkish foreign minister condemns 'treacherous attack' on Azerbaijan's Embassy in Tehran

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday condemned a "treacherous attack" on Azerbaijan's Embassy in Tehran, which killed one person and injured two others

"I condemn the treacherous attack on Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran," Cavusoglu said on Twitter, tagging his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

"Azerbaijan is never alone," he added, wishing "God's mercy on our martyred brother, my condolences to his relatives and the people of Azerbaijan, and a speedy recovery to the injured."Early Friday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement: "The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service. Two security guards of the embassy were also injured while preventing the attack. Their condition is satisfactory."

