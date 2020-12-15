UrduPoint.com
Turkish Foreign Minister Confirms Ankara Will Purchase Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine - Beijing

Tue 15th December 2020

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has told his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi , that Ankara will purchase the Chinese vaccine against the coronavirus disease as it considers it to be effective and safe, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

The foreign ministers held a phone conversation on Monday. A source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik earlier that they had discussed the fight against the COVID-19 and cooperation on vaccines.

"Cavusoglu said that the Turkish side considers the Chinese vaccine safe and effective, had already announced that it would make an expedite purchase from China, and is ready to strengthen cooperation with Beijing in the matter," the ministry said in a statement.

The Turkish official also congratulated China on successfully containing the pandemic and praised Beijing's achievements in the vaccine development. Wang, on his part, noted that both countries are fighting the pandemic "side by side," supplying medical goods to each other and sharing experience as well as cooperating in Phase 3 vaccine trials.

"As of now, the second wave of the pandemic is spreading across the globe, the Chinese side is ready to stay firm alongside the Turkish people until the final victory in the war against the epidemic," the Chinese minister emphasized, adding that the decision to purchase the Chinese vaccine has demonstrated Turkey's trust in China.

Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac started developing its vaccine, named CoronaVac, back in January immediately after the outbreak of then-unknown pneumonia disease, later named COVID-19, had been officially confirmed in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The vaccine has been approved for Phase 3 clinical trials in Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey and Chile.

Earlier in the month, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said that the first batch of CoronaVac vaccines would be supplied to the country after December 11.

