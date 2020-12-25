UrduPoint.com
Turkish Foreign Minister Congratulates New OSCE Secretary General - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has congratulated Helga Schmid on her appointment as the secretary general of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Anadolu news agency reported on Friday, citing diplomatic sources.

Schmid was appointed by the OSCE members earlier in the month.

The Turkish official congratulated the new OSCE secretary general during a phone conversation, the sources say.

Prior to her most recent appointment, Schmid held the office of the secretary general of European External Action Service.

