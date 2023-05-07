UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister Considers Opposition's Calls For Joining Russia Sanctions Risky

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Considers Opposition's Calls for Joining Russia Sanctions Risky

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) The Turkish opposition's calls for joining Western sanctions against Russia are "risky," as such steps can harm Turkey's economy and energy industry, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on May 14. A second round of voting, if necessary, is scheduled for May 28. A number of Turkish opposition politicians said in their campaign statements earlier this spring that Ankara should joint sanctions against Moscow.

"These statements are very risky for the national economy and energy sector. We should understand it," Cavusoglu told Turkish broadcaster Haberturk.

The top Turkish diplomat said during a press conference with his US counterpart, Antony Blinken, in February that the Turkish government did not support the unilateral sanctions imposed without the UN's approval. At the same time, Cavusoglu assured that Ankara was not going to allow anyone to evade sanctions against Moscow through Turkey.

