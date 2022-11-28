UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister Conveys Condolences Over Death Of Belarusian Counterpart - Minsk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Conveys Condolences Over Death of Belarusian Counterpart - Minsk

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited the Embassy of Belarus in Ankara on Monday in order to express his condolences over the death of his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, the diplomatic mission reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited the Embassy of Belarus in Ankara on Monday in order to express his condolences over the death of his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, the diplomatic mission reports.

"On November 28, 2022, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu paid a visit to the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Turkey to honor the blessed memory of Vladimir Vladimirovich Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus," the Belarusian Embassy in Ankara said in a statement.

Cavusoglu wrote in the diplomatic mission's book of condolences. During his conversation with Belarusian Ambassador to Turkey Viktor Rybak, the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry sent his condolences to Makei's family, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the Belarusian people.

Makei headed the ministry for 10 years. His spokesperson told Sputnik that the minister's death came as a shock to all. Makei had a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov scheduled for Monday.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Visit Vladimir Putin Ankara Belarus November Family All

Recent Stories

Brazil v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups

Brazil v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups

2 minutes ago
 Son of a famous Sindhi singer Barkat Faqir found d ..

Son of a famous Sindhi singer Barkat Faqir found dead

2 minutes ago
 67th National Track Cycling Championship 2022 conc ..

67th National Track Cycling Championship 2022 concludes

2 minutes ago
 Putin, Tokayev Sign Cooperation Declaration Betwee ..

Putin, Tokayev Sign Cooperation Declaration Between Kazakhstan, Russia

2 minutes ago
 Ban on installation LPG gas kits in public vehicle ..

Ban on installation LPG gas kits in public vehicles decides

12 minutes ago
 Blood donation camp for thalassaemia patients held ..

Blood donation camp for thalassaemia patients held

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.