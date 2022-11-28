Turkish Foreign Minister Conveys Condolences Over Death of Belarusian Counterpart - Minsk

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited the Embassy of Belarus in Ankara on Monday in order to express his condolences over the death of his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, the diplomatic mission reports

"On November 28, 2022, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu paid a visit to the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Turkey to honor the blessed memory of Vladimir Vladimirovich Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus," the Belarusian Embassy in Ankara said in a statement.

Cavusoglu wrote in the diplomatic mission's book of condolences. During his conversation with Belarusian Ambassador to Turkey Viktor Rybak, the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry sent his condolences to Makei's family, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the Belarusian people.

Makei headed the ministry for 10 years. His spokesperson told Sputnik that the minister's death came as a shock to all. Makei had a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov scheduled for Monday.