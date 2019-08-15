UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Foreign Minister Denies Expulsion From US F-35 Program Over S-400 Deal With Russia

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 05:04 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Denies Expulsion From US F-35 Program Over S-400 Deal With Russia

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu denied on Thursday that his country was on its way out of the United States' F-35 fighter jet program following a spat over Russian missile purchases

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu denied on Thursday that his country was on its way out of the United States' F-35 fighter jet program following a spat over Russian missile purchases.

"Removing us from the F-35 program is not being discussed. I think we will find a consensus. Otherwise, both countries will take steps that will hurt their relationship," he warned.

He said Ankara was in talks regarding the deal to jointly build stealth fighter jets with the United States, which last month announced that it had begun easing out Turkey's involvement in the program and shifting the supply chain.

The United States stopped training Turkish pilots at its bases after Turkey refused to abandon a deal to acquire Russian S-400 advanced surface-to-air weapon systems. Washington has argued that the deployment of the systems together with F-35s could compromise the project.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Washington Ankara United States From Weapon

Recent Stories

Russia releases French banker from jail to house a ..

1 minute ago

Russian Prime Minister Says Exports Are to Reach $ ..

10 minutes ago

Schools to reopen after summer vacations

10 minutes ago

John seeks reinstatement of sacked workers

10 minutes ago

Role of waste management company lauded

10 minutes ago

Russia's Arctic Exploration to Require Up to $708M ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.