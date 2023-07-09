Open Menu

Turkish Foreign Minister Discusses Situation In Ukraine With Blinken - Ankara

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2023 | 12:20 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday, discussing the latest developments in Ukraine, among other matters, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation today (July 8) with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken," the statement read.

The conversation focused on the latest developments in Ukraine, issues pertaining to NATO enlargement, the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius as well as the extension of the UN's cross-border aid mechanism for Syria, the ministry added.

