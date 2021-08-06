Turkish Foreign Minister Extends Words of Support to Greece Over Raging Wildfires - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed support and sympathy to his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias over the phone regarding wildfires raging in Greece, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed support and sympathy to his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias over the phone regarding wildfires raging in Greece, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

On July 29, the Greek Foreign Ministry reported that Dendias in a phone conversation with Cavusoglu said Athens was ready to assist in extinguishing wildfires in Turkey.

"Our Foreign Minister [Cavusoglu] today called Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, conveyed words of support, sympathy and hope that [Greece] can cope with the forest fires," the source said.

Greece and other countries in the southeast Mediterranean region are experiencing a severe heatwave. Temperatures are rising to 44 degrees Celsius (111.

2 degrees Fahrenheit), which, in combination with the dry climate and strong winds, have fueled intense wildfires throughout the area in recent weeks. Six Greek municipalities, including Attica, were put on high alert on Thursday, military was dispatched to assist firefighters in containing the wildfires.

Since last week, massive wildfires have also erupted in at least 35 Turkish provinces, chiefly on the country's Mediterranean and Aegean coasts. Eight people have died as a result of the disaster, 864 more have been injured. About 200 forest fires have since been extinguished or brought under control, while 12 more continue to rage in five of the country's southern provinces, according to the Turkish Forestry Department.