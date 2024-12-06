Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan To Attend Doha Forum
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 04:10 PM
, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will participate in the 22nd edition of Doha Forum in the Qatari capital on Dec. 7-8, diplomatic sources told Anadolu.
According to the sources, Fidan is expected to attend various sessions and deliver remarks during the annual event.
On the sidelines of the forum, the foreign minister will meet his counterparts and a meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran, Russia and Türkiye for the Astana process is also expected. Anadolu is a global communications partner of the platform.
The forum, whose theme for this year is "The Innovation Imperative," will host politicians, academics and experts from around the world to discuss geopolitics, emerging technologies, security, economic development and cultural diplomacy.
