Turkish Foreign Minister Holds Talks With Finnish, Swedish Counterparts to Discuss NATO

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday that he had had a meeting with his counterparts from Finland and Sweden to discuss Ankara's expectations from their membership in NATO.

"Yesterday we had a meeting and we presented our expectations for membership (of Finland and Sweden) in the alliance, based on facts," Cavusoglu said at a briefing in Berlin, adding that the Nordic states indicated their commitment to settle Ankara's concerns related to their potential membership in NATO.

"My colleagues expressed their willingness to work with us on our issues of concern. Yesterday, all the facts proving their cooperation with PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party, designated terrorist in Turkey) were provided from our side," the minister said.