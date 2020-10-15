UrduPoint.com
Turkish Foreign Minister Links Kyrgyzstan Protests To Gulen Movement

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Links Kyrgyzstan Protests to Gulen Movement

The movement of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, referred to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) by Ankara, had a role to play in the ongoing political crisis in Kyrgyzstan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The movement of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, referred to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) by Ankara, had a role to play in the ongoing political crisis in Kyrgyzstan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Ankara has long been accusing Gulen, and all organizations associated with him, of attempts to orchestrate a coup in Turkey in 2016.

"The FETO threatens not only Turkey, but also other countries, it is one of the main participants in the unrest in Kyrgyzstan. After the coup attempt in Turkey, I drew attention to the actions of the Gulen terrorists in Kyrgyzstan and warned that they could harm the country. Our Kyrgyz brothers see it today. We should stay cautious and pay special attention to students, whose consciousness is poisoned by this organization," Cavusoglu said during a public address in Ankara.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made called on Kyrgyz authorities to take strong actions to counter the Gulen movement's influence in the Central Asian country.

Protests started in Kyrgyzstan after the October 4 parliamentary election. Supporters of the political parties that did not make it to parliament charged election fraud, clashed with law enforcement officers and seized the parliament building. Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov resigned shortly after the protests started, while Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov announced his resignation earlier on Thursday.

