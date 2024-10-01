Open Menu

Turkish Foreign Minister Meets Finnish Counterpart, Co-leader Of Germany's Ruling Party In Ankara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met separately on Tuesday with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and Lars Klingbeil, co-leader of Germany’s ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD), in the Turkish capital, Ankara, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Members of Klingbeil’s delegation also attended the meeting with Fidan, the ministry shared on X.

The ministry provided no further details about the content of the meetings.

Fidan’s meeting with Valtonen coincided with Finnish President Alexander Stubb's visit to Ankara the same day. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Stubb are expected to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and international matters.

