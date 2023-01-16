UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Calls On US To Maintain Balance In Relations With Turkey, Greece

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Calls on US to Maintain Balance in Relations With Turkey, Greece

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday called on the United States to maintain balance in its relations with Turkey and Greece

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday called on the United States to maintain balance in its relations with Turkey and Greece.

The US has abandoned its course toward balanced relations between Greece and Turkey in recent years, which affects the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, Cavusoglu said during a press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turkovic.

"An ally like the US needs to pay attention to (preserve) these balances," the Turkish diplomat was quoted as saying by Turkey's Anadolu news agency, while commenting on media reports about the US's planned sale of weapons, including F-35 aircraft, to Greece.

He added that Washington's rejection of the arms embargo on Greek Cyprus was also deteriorating the situation on the island.

Turkey and Greece have been at odds for decades, with the risk of an armed conflict arising several times since 2020. Disputed issues include competing territorial claims in the Eastern Mediterranean, in particular in the region of the Aegean Sea, the Greek-Turkish divide in Cyprus, and the delimitation of maritime borders. Turkey has repeatedly accused Greece of deploying weapons on the Aegean islands in violation of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne.

Related Topics

Turkey Washington Sale Lausanne Bosnia And Herzegovina United States Cyprus Greece 2020 Media

Recent Stories

Struggling French powerhouse Clermont fire ex-All ..

Struggling French powerhouse Clermont fire ex-All Black Gibbes

8 minutes ago
 PSG slip-ups give glimmer of hope to Ligue 1 rival ..

PSG slip-ups give glimmer of hope to Ligue 1 rivals

8 minutes ago
 Olympics on free-to-air TV in Europe 2026-2032

Olympics on free-to-air TV in Europe 2026-2032

8 minutes ago
 FNC reviews enhancing parliamentary cooperation wi ..

FNC reviews enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Morocco

28 minutes ago
 Most Canadian Companies Expect Recession in 2023 - ..

Most Canadian Companies Expect Recession in 2023 - Central Bank's Report

23 minutes ago
 DEWA showcases key projects, innovative initiative ..

DEWA showcases key projects, innovative initiatives at World Future Energy Summi ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.