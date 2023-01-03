Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Says Ankara, Moscow Working on Date of Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers' Talks

UrduPoint.com

Ankara is closely cooperating with Moscow to set a date of a meeting between the foreign ministers of Turkey and Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Ankara is closely cooperating with Moscow to set a date of a meeting between the foreign ministers of Turkey and Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Last week, Cavusoglu said that Ankara proposed to hold a meeting of Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers in the second half of January, possibly in a third country.

"Russia has offered a date of a meeting between the foreign ministers (of Turkey and Syria), but it did not suit us. We are working on new proposals on a date. I have said that the trilateral meetings should be well-organized and focus on results," the minister said, as quoted by Turkish newspaper Sabah on Tuesday.

Cavusoglu also noted that the sides would do necessary preparation work and that expert-level talks regarding the meeting would also take place.

