Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Says Russian Delegation to Visit Turkey to Discuss Patrols in Syria - Reports

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday Russia's military delegation would visit Turkey to discuss joint patrols in Syria, the Daily Sabah reported Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday Russia's military delegation would visit Turkey to discuss joint patrols in Syria, the Daily Sabah reported Monday.

Cavusoglu also said the delegations would discuss the withdrawal of Kurdish units.