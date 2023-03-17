Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to Visit Egypt on March 18 as Sign of Thaw in Relations - Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Egypt on March 18 as relations between Ankara and Cairo begin to normalize, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Egypt on March 18 as relations between Ankara and Cairo begin to normalize, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"Mr. Minister (Cavusoglu) will pay an official visit to Egypt at the invitation of the foreign minister of this country, Sameh Shoukry. During the upcoming negotiations we are planning to fully analyze bilateral relations and exchange opinions on the regional and international issues," the ministry's statement read.

Shoukry visited the site of earthquakes in Turkey in the end of February, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi offered condolences to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, over the devastating losses that Turkey had suffered.

Sisi met with Erdogan for the first time at the opening of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the capital of Qatar, Doha, where the leaders shook hands. The office of the Egyptian president followed by saying that the presidents had agreed to begin improving their rapport.

The Turkish-Egyptian relations deteriorated in 2013 after then Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi had been forced to step down following violent protests. Erdogan denounced the Egyptian military for their actions against the ousted president's supporters. Since then, the diplomatic contacts between Cairo and Ankara have been limited.