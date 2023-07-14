Open Menu

Turkish Foreign Minister, NATO Chief Discuss Decisions Taken At Vilnius Summit - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed the decisions taken at the bloc's summit in Vilnius in a phone call, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Today (on July 14), Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a phone call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, while he was in Jakarta to participate in the 56th meeting of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) foreign ministers. During the conversation, the implementation of decisions of the NATO summit in Vilnius was discussed," the ministry said in a statement.

It gave no details, however, as to what specific decisions had been on the agenda.

On Monday, Stoltenberg said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had agreed to transmit Sweden's long-awaited NATO membership bid to the Turkish parliament and to work closely with lawmakers to ensure its ratification. However, no information has been provided so far with regard to the ratification deadline.

