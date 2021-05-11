(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has offered his condolences to Rustam Minnikhanov, the president of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, over the deadly school shooting in the city of Kazan and expressed readiness to provide the necessary assistance, a source in the Turkish ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

At least nine people, including seven children, were killed in the school shooting in Kazan, while 21 more people were hospitalized with injuries.

"Cavusoglu offered condolences to Minnikhanov on behalf of our President [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] and the Turkish people, and also said that Turkey was ready to provide any necessary support," the source said.

Minnikhanov declared May 12 a day of mourning in Tatarstan.