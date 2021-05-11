UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Foreign Minister Offers Russia's Tatarstan Assistance Over Kazan Tragedy - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 06:50 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Offers Russia's Tatarstan Assistance Over Kazan Tragedy - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has offered his condolences to Rustam Minnikhanov, the president of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, over the deadly school shooting in the city of Kazan and expressed readiness to provide the necessary assistance, a source in the Turkish ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

At least nine people, including seven children, were killed in the school shooting in Kazan, while 21 more people were hospitalized with injuries.

"Cavusoglu offered condolences to Minnikhanov on behalf of our President [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] and the Turkish people, and also said that Turkey was ready to provide any necessary support," the source said.

Minnikhanov declared May 12 a day of mourning in Tatarstan.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Kazan May

Recent Stories

235 arrested, 71 shops sealed for SOPs violation i ..

16 minutes ago

President feels people can overcome Covid by stick ..

16 minutes ago

Afghan President Invites Taliban to Attend Next Gr ..

16 minutes ago

Federal Judge in Mexico Halts President's Law on H ..

16 minutes ago

Foolproof security plan for Eidul Fitr finalized

19 minutes ago

Etihad Airways launches home check-in service

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.