Turkish Foreign Minister Pays Official Visit to Budapest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that he held a "fruitful" meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest as part of his official visit.

"Our first meeting in #Budapest was with Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of our strategic partner #Hungary.

I thank him for the fruitful meeting. Also conveyed greetings & invitation of President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) to (Viktor Orban)," Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Cavusoglu arrived in Budapest to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues, as well as to address a joint panel of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and Hungarian Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade.