Turkish Foreign Minister Praises Outgoing EU Commissioner for Migration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday praised outgoing EU Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos for his support of Turkish-EU relations.

Both the foreign minister and the EU commissioner are participants in the ongoing 11th Ambassadors' Conference in Ankara, which started on August 3 and will end on August 9.

"He [Avramopoulos] has been a sincere supporter of Turkey-EU relations," Cavusoglu said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

The minister lamented the coming retirement of the Greek politician from his current office and added he was hoping to continue working with him in the future.

Cavusoglu stressed that Avramopoulos had been a staunch promoter of Turkish-Greek ties.

It was during Avramopoulos' tenure that the European Union concluded a migration deal with Turkey. The 2016 agreement's goal was to stem migration flow into the bloc. Ankara agreed to take back the migrants that passed via Turkey into the European Union without using the formal asylum process. In exchange, Brussels pledged to speed up visa liberalization process and provide funds to help Turkey care for the refugees.