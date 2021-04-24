Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has slammed the statement of US President Joe Biden that recognizes the 1915 Armenian Genocide, describing it as populist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has slammed the statement of US President Joe Biden that recognizes the 1915 Armenian Genocide, describing it as populist.

"We have nothing to learn from anybody on our own past. Political opportunism is the greatest betrayal to peace and justice. We entirely reject this statement based solely on populism," Cavusoglu tweeted.