UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Foreign Minister Rejects Biden's Statement On Armenian Genocide

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 10:13 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Rejects Biden's Statement on Armenian Genocide

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has slammed the statement of US President Joe Biden that recognizes the 1915 Armenian Genocide, describing it as populist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has slammed the statement of US President Joe Biden that recognizes the 1915 Armenian Genocide, describing it as populist.

"We have nothing to learn from anybody on our own past. Political opportunism is the greatest betrayal to peace and justice. We entirely reject this statement based solely on populism," Cavusoglu tweeted.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

India virus surge drives record global daily cases ..

2 minutes ago

PPP to contest in AJK polls: Faryal Talpur

2 minutes ago

KP CM decides inclusion of liver, bone marrow tran ..

2 minutes ago

"Corona Curfew" imposed in IIOJK from tonight till ..

2 minutes ago

Doctor found dead in Lahore

5 minutes ago

Two drowned to death in Hyderabad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.