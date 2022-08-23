Turkish Foreign Minister Says 33 Ships With Foodstuffs Left Ukraine Under Grain Deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The UN-brokered grain deal is running smoothly and has already enabled 33 vessels loaded with Ukrainian foodstuffs and grain to leave the ports, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"There are no problems. There are some technical issues, but they are promptly resolved.

As of today, 33 ships with agricultural products have departed," Cavusoglu told the Haber Global broadcaster.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports - Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne - were unblocked to resume exports. A joint coordination center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.