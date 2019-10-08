Turkish Foreign Minister Says Actions in Northern Syria 'Temporary Measure'

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Turkey's actions in northeastern Syria are a temporary measure, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in phone talks with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported.

"During the telephone conversation, Mr. Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey respects the territorial integrity of Syria, saying that Turkey's step in this region [in the northeast] is temporary," the ministry said in a statement.

In turn, Zarif stressed that Tehran is opposed to military operations in Syria and considers it vital to respect the territorial integrity of the country in order to ensure a stable and secure situation there.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara may launch a military operation in Syria in the coming days to clear the border area from Kurdish fighters. Meanwhile, the White House said late on Sunday that US forces would not support the Turkish military operation and would withdraw from the area.