UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Foreign Minister Says Actions In Northern Syria 'Temporary Measure'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 01:00 AM

Turkish Foreign Minister Says Actions in Northern Syria 'Temporary Measure'

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Turkey's actions in northeastern Syria are a temporary measure, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in phone talks with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported.

 "During the telephone conversation, Mr. Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey respects the territorial integrity of Syria, saying that Turkey's step in this region [in the northeast] is temporary," the ministry said in a statement.

In turn, Zarif stressed that Tehran is opposed to military operations in Syria and considers it vital to respect the territorial integrity of the country in order to ensure a stable and secure situation there.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara may launch a military operation in Syria in the coming days to clear the border area from Kurdish fighters. Meanwhile, the White House said late on Sunday that US forces would not support the Turkish military operation and would withdraw from the area.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey White House Tehran Ankara Tayyip Erdogan May Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ordinance regarding CPEC promulgated on 5th Octobe ..

39 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Arab Parliament delegat ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives organisers, participant ..

1 hour ago

Sindh govt -Turkish company agree to work jointly ..

44 minutes ago

Illegal oil agency sealed in Dera Ghazi Khan

1 hour ago

Scoreboards in 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Sri La ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.