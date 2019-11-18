UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Foreign Minister Says Cyprus Issue Ankara's 'National Cause'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 08:13 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Says Cyprus Issue Ankara's 'National Cause'

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday said that Turkey considered all matters related to drilling in Cyprus' waters a "national cause" that it would not negotiate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday said that Turkey considered all matters related to drilling in Cyprus' waters a "national cause" that it would not negotiate.

On November 11, the Council of the European Union adopted a sanctions framework in response to Turkey's unauthorized drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean. The measures will apply to any individual or entity responsible for the violations.

"On Cyprus, which is a national cause to us, we will not have negotiations just for the sake of it," the minister said, as quoted by Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu.

According to Cavusoglu, Ankara has rights and benefits in Cyprus' western and northern maritime zones and will protect the rights of Turkish Cypriots.

"We will continue to protect both our rights and continental shelf and the rights of Turkish Cypriots for which we are guarantor," the minister added.

Since hydrocarbon fields were discovered in the Eastern Mediterranean, including in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus, their development plans have led to tensions. Ankara believes that Turkish Cypriots have the right to these natural resources and have sent drilling rigs and naval ships to the region.

Related Topics

Turkey European Union Ankara Cyprus November All

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh echoes sentiments of Sheikh Zayed a ..

51 seconds ago

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Philippines - Europe ..

2 minutes ago

Spanish Dictator Franco Left Legacy of $1.9Mln to ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs provision of further relief ..

2 minutes ago

Asad Umar to assume charge as 'minister for planni ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner presides over meeting regarding soci ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.