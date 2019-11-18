Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday said that Turkey considered all matters related to drilling in Cyprus' waters a "national cause" that it would not negotiate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday said that Turkey considered all matters related to drilling in Cyprus ' waters a "national cause" that it would not negotiate.

On November 11, the Council of the European Union adopted a sanctions framework in response to Turkey's unauthorized drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean. The measures will apply to any individual or entity responsible for the violations.

"On Cyprus, which is a national cause to us, we will not have negotiations just for the sake of it," the minister said, as quoted by Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu.

According to Cavusoglu, Ankara has rights and benefits in Cyprus' western and northern maritime zones and will protect the rights of Turkish Cypriots.

"We will continue to protect both our rights and continental shelf and the rights of Turkish Cypriots for which we are guarantor," the minister added.

Since hydrocarbon fields were discovered in the Eastern Mediterranean, including in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus, their development plans have led to tensions. Ankara believes that Turkish Cypriots have the right to these natural resources and have sent drilling rigs and naval ships to the region.