UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister Says Discussed Ukrainian Grain Shipments With Latvian Counterpart

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Says Discussed Ukrainian Grain Shipments With Latvian Counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that he met with his Latvian counterpart, Edgars Rinkevics, to discuss the export of the Ukrainian grain, as well as cooperation in the defense area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that he met with his Latvian counterpart, Edgars Rinkevics, to discuss the export of the Ukrainian grain, as well as cooperation in the defense area.

"Hosted Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics of Latvia. Discussed regional developments, in particular grain transport from Ukraine. Will further improve our economic and commercial ties," Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

The countries will also boost their cooperation in the areas of the fight against terrorism and the defense industry, Cavusoglu added.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports - Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne - were unblocked to resume exports. A joint coordination center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Russia Turkey Twitter Latvia July From Industry

Recent Stories

Taiwan's Defense Ministry Calls China's Military D ..

Taiwan's Defense Ministry Calls China's Military Drills Opportunity to Hone Army ..

41 seconds ago
 Myanmar's Leader Says General Election to Take Pla ..

Myanmar's Leader Says General Election to Take Place If Situation Stable, Peacef ..

43 seconds ago
 Anti-harassment laws provide a safe environment fo ..

Anti-harassment laws provide a safe environment for women; Nabila

44 seconds ago
 4 held for running illegal LPG agencies

4 held for running illegal LPG agencies

46 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court instructs lower court to rehe ..

Islamabad High Court instructs lower court to rehear plea regarding Gill's physi ..

9 minutes ago
 Swiss Confectionery Company Lindt Announces Withdr ..

Swiss Confectionery Company Lindt Announces Withdrawal From Russian Market

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.