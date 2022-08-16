Turkish Foreign Minister Says Discussed Ukrainian Grain Shipments With Latvian Counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that he met with his Latvian counterpart, Edgars Rinkevics, to discuss the export of the Ukrainian grain, as well as cooperation in the defense area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that he met with his Latvian counterpart, Edgars Rinkevics, to discuss the export of the Ukrainian grain, as well as cooperation in the defense area.

"Hosted Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics of Latvia. Discussed regional developments, in particular grain transport from Ukraine. Will further improve our economic and commercial ties," Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

The countries will also boost their cooperation in the areas of the fight against terrorism and the defense industry, Cavusoglu added.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports - Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne - were unblocked to resume exports. A joint coordination center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.