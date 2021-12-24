UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister Says EU Cannot Become Substitute For NATO

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 02:30 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Says EU Cannot Become Substitute for NATO

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that NATO should remain the key element of the Euro-Atlantic security, adding that the European Union cannot act as its alternative.

"Some countries are trying to represent the EU as an alternative to NATO. This approach is not constructive and non-realistic.

The indivisibility of transatlantic security is our fundamental principle," Cavusoglu said on Thursday at a closing ceremony of a virtual meeting of International Security academy organized by the Council of International Relations.

The alliance was transforming and adapting to the new realities with the focus on strengthening the "political dimension" in the framework of NATO 2030 agenda, the diplomat said. Turkey, being the second largest army in NATO and the fifth in terms of NATO related activities and missions, played a significant role in this process, he added.

