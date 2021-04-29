UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Foreign Minister Says Greek Cypriot Leader Has No New Vision

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 09:59 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Says Greek Cypriot Leader Has No New Vision

The Greece Cypriot leader and Greece did not bring any new vision to the Cyprus talks, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said following the informal 5+1 meeting on Cyprus on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The Greece Cypriot leader and Greece did not bring any new vision to the Cyprus talks, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said following the informal 5+1 meeting on Cyprus on Thursday.

The informal meeting on Cyprus in Geneva hosted by the UN Secretary-General ran from Tuesday to Thursday. Alongside Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders, the three guarantor states Turkey, Greece and the UK joined the meeting. Earlier on Thursday, UN chief Antonio Guterres said that the participants failed to reach an agreement and would reconvene again probably in two or three months.

"The Greek Cypriot leader could not bring a new vision to the Cyprus talks but repeated their old rhetoric like broken record," Cavusoglu said at a press conference.

Cavusoglu also underlined that Turkey will continue to support the two-state solution based on sovereign equality of the two parts of the island.

"We will continue our determined stance to defend the rights of Turkish Cypriots," he added.

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar also made a statement during the press conference. Tatar underlined that it would be meaningless to sit around the table and begin formal talks unless equal status based on equality is recognized. Tatar added that the Greek Cypriot administration insisted on a federation model and offered "unacceptable" constitutional changes.

The Cyprus dispute is nearly five decades old. The island has been de facto divided since 1974, when an attempt to get Cyprus to join Greece caused Turkey to deploy armed forces there. On November 15, 1983, Turkish Cypriots declared independence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus which is, as of now, recognized only by Turkey.

Related Topics

United Nations Turkey Geneva Independence United Kingdom Cyprus Greece November From Agreement

Recent Stories

Tajikistan Says Fully Adheres to Ceasefire On Bord ..

3 minutes ago

US Senator Manchin Introduces Bipartisan Bill to E ..

3 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Saudi Minister of Sports review ..

2 hours ago

Kyrgyzstan Boosts Military Presence on Border With ..

3 minutes ago

France to Open Border for Foreign Travelers With ' ..

10 minutes ago

Gazprom Sees Price of Gas Exported to Europe at $2 ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.