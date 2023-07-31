Open Menu

Turkish Foreign Minister Says Impossible To Tell When Energy Crisis In Europe Will End

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday that it was impossible to predict when the energy crisis in Europe would end, therefore Ankara intends to ensure its own energy security, thus contributing to that of Europe

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday that it was impossible to predict when the energy crisis in Europe would end, therefore Ankara intends to ensure its own energy security, thus contributing to that of Europe.

"After the start of the Ukraine conflict we witnessed for the first time a global energy crisis centered on Europe. The crisis is not over yet, and it is not possible to predict when it will end. This winter, Europe may experience difficulties in energy supplies again. Uncertainty persists in the markets, while the problems arise not only with the supply volumes, but also with the stability of the prices," Fidan said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, in Ankara.

Turkey and Azerbaijan will continue their strategic cooperation on energy supplies, in particular, on potential expansion of deliveries via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline, Fidan said.

Furthermore, Ankara will diversify its natural gas supplies, in light of which gas purchases in Turkmenistan and liquefied natural gas supplies are of particular importance for Turkey, he added.�

Turkey and Azerbaijan cooperate, on the one hand, to ensure their own energy security, while on the other hand, they also contribute to the energy security of the entire Europe, the minister emphasized.� � � �

In late April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that an escalation of the Ukrainian conflict could spark a new energy crisis in Europe and increase food security risks in low-income countries.

