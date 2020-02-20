UrduPoint.com
Turkish Foreign Minister Says Islamophobia Rising In Europe

Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:03 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday complained about a spike in Islamophobia in Europe asTurks were confirmed to be among those killed in overnight shootings in Germany

"Xenophobia and Islamophobia in Europe have increased to a dangerous level, and no one is taking measures. If Europe does not stop it, we will see clashed tomorrow," he told state news channel TRT.

The Turkish government spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said on Twitter that Turkish citizens were among nine people killed in the shootings at two shisha bars in the German city of Hanau.

The Turkish parliament speaker called on Germany to deal with racist terror attacks, the news agency Anadolu said. Federal prosecutors in Germany have taken over the case and are treating the shootings as an act of terrorism.

Peter Beuth, interior minister in the state of Hesse, told the regional legislature there were indications that the gunman had been driven by xenophobic motives. Before shooting himself, he reportedly wrote a confession letter in which he called for an ethnic purge in Germany.

