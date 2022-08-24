Turkish Foreign Minister Says Met With Representatives of Syrian Opposition in Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met on Wednesday with representatives of the Syrian opposition and expressed support for their contribution to the UN Security Council resolution on political settlement in Syria.

"We met Salem Al-Meslet, the president of the Syrian Opposition Coalition, Badr Jamous, the chairman of the Negotiations Commission, and Abdurrahman Mustafa, the Prime Minister of the interim government. We appreciate and support the opposition's contribution to the political process within the framework of UN Security Council Resolution 2254," Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Turkey alongside Russia and Iran launched a mediation group, known as Astana platform, in 2017 in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan after several meetings between members of the Syrian opposition forces. In January 2018, the Russian city of Sochi hosted a congress of the Syrian national dialogue, the first such attempt since the beginning of the conflict to gather an inclusive pool of Syrian political forces. The main result of the Congress was the decision to create a Constitutional Committee, which operates in Geneva and is tasked with preparing a constitutional reform in Syria.