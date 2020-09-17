Turkish Foreign Minister Says Moscow, Ankara Nearing Agreement on Ceasefire in Libya

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that Moscow and Ankara were nearing an agreement on the parameters of a ceasefire in Libya.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry previously announced another round of consultations between Russian and Turkish interdepartmental delegations on Syria and Libya from September 15-16 in Ankara.

"Today we discussed Libya with our Russian colleagues, the meeting was fruitful. Our common goal is a ceasefire. We have approached an agreement on its parameters and the political process in Libya," Cavusoglu said on the air of CNN Turk broadcaster.