Turkish Foreign Minister Says Moscow, Kiev Have Common Grounds On Important Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine have a rapprochement of positions on important issues, including the critical ones.

"There is a rapprochement of positions of both parties on important issues, including the critical ones. In particular, we see that they almost coincide on the first four points.

Some issues need to be resolved at the level of leaders," Cavusoglu said, as quoted by Turkish newspaper Hurriyet.

Cavusoglu added that Ankara is ready to hold a trilateral summit of the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine.

"We have a desire to hold a trilateral meeting. It depends on the position of the two leaders. The meeting (of Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers) in Antalya was held in a trilateral format at the request of both sides," he said.

