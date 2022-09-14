Turkish Foreign Minister Says No Obstacles to Russian Grain Exports

There are no obstacles for Russian grain to be exported to international markets, though some companies are not willing to ship it, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) There are no obstacles for Russian grain to be exported to international markets, though some companies are not willing to ship it, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to Africa, the middle East and Latin America was being impeded, while almost all the grain exported from Ukraine was sent not to developing countries but to the European Union.

"When Russia complained about it (possible restrictions on its grain exports), I called (US State Secretary Anthony) Blinken and UN Secretary-General (Antonio) Guterres. Later, Blinken, the US administration and the Secretary-General made statements. But, despite these statements, there are ships and transport companies that are hesitant to ship Russian grain, but there are no obstacles," Cavusoglu told reporters.

According to Cavusoglu, Russian grain supplies are not under sanctions, but there are other restrictions that could hamper exports from Russia, including its ships' inability to get insurance or even be received and maintained at some ports.

On July 22, Ukrainian and Russian representatives signed a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in Istanbul. The series of documents lifted restrictions on supplies of Russian products for export and provided for Moscow's assistance in exporting Ukrainian grain. Russian Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya said the deal did not function as far as the exports of Russian grain are concerned, which could result in the termination of the deal.