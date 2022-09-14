UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister Says No Obstacles To Russian Grain Exports

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Says No Obstacles to Russian Grain Exports

There are no obstacles for Russian grain to be exported to international markets, though some companies are not willing to ship it, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) There are no obstacles for Russian grain to be exported to international markets, though some companies are not willing to ship it, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to Africa, the middle East and Latin America was being impeded, while almost all the grain exported from Ukraine was sent not to developing countries but to the European Union.

"When Russia complained about it (possible restrictions on its grain exports), I called (US State Secretary Anthony) Blinken and UN Secretary-General (Antonio) Guterres. Later, Blinken, the US administration and the Secretary-General made statements. But, despite these statements, there are ships and transport companies that are hesitant to ship Russian grain, but there are no obstacles," Cavusoglu told reporters.

According to Cavusoglu, Russian grain supplies are not under sanctions, but there are other restrictions that could hamper exports from Russia, including its ships' inability to get insurance or even be received and maintained at some ports.

On July 22, Ukrainian and Russian representatives signed a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in Istanbul. The series of documents lifted restrictions on supplies of Russian products for export and provided for Moscow's assistance in exporting Ukrainian grain. Russian Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya said the deal did not function as far as the exports of Russian grain are concerned, which could result in the termination of the deal.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey European Union Vladimir Putin Istanbul Middle East July Market All From

Recent Stories

DC visits Tehsil Tandlianwala to review service de ..

DC visits Tehsil Tandlianwala to review service delivery

1 minute ago
 Guterres Says World at Risk of Food Shortages in 2 ..

Guterres Says World at Risk of Food Shortages in 2023 if Fertilizer Issue Not Re ..

1 minute ago
 First public mourners view queen at rest after hus ..

First public mourners view queen at rest after hushed procession

1 minute ago
 France to try Polanski for alleged defamation: sou ..

France to try Polanski for alleged defamation: source close to case

2 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says Chances for Peace Between Russia, Uk ..

UN Chief Says Chances for Peace Between Russia, Ukraine 'Minimal'

15 minutes ago
 UN Looking at Expanding Grain Deal to Ammonia Expo ..

UN Looking at Expanding Grain Deal to Ammonia Exports - Guterres

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.