Turkish Foreign Minister Says Norway Banned Anti-Islamic Action of Quran Burning

(@FahadShabbir)

Norwegian authorities banned the planned burning of Quran on February 3, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Norwegian authorities banned the planned burning of Quran on February 3, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Norwegian ambassador in connection with the planned burning of Quran on February 3 and expressed a protest to him.

"We summoned the Norwegian ambassador after finding out about the planned action to desecrate the Holy Quran. After that, they canceled the permit for the action," Cavusoglu said.