UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister Says Noticing US' Constructive Attitude On F-16 Sales

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Says Noticing US' Constructive Attitude on F-16 Sales

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Saturday that Ankara is noticing constructive attitude of the US administration over the request for the procurement of F-16 fighter jets

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Saturday that Ankara is noticing constructive attitude of the US administration over the request for the procurement of F-16 fighter jets.

"The US administration definitely has constructive attitude to the issue of F-16," Cavusoglu was cited as saying by Sabah.

The United States had previously notified Turkey about its exclusion from the program on the supply of the latest F-35 fighter jets due to Ankara's procurement of Russian S-400 air defense systems.

The US had canceled a joint memorandum on F-35s with Turkey and signed it with remaining customers of fighter jets: the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Denmark, Canada, and Norway.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later announced that the US offered Ankara to procure the fourth generation of fighter jets F-16 instead of the fifth generation F-35s. The US Congress has yet to approve the deal; however, the US State Department is lobbying for the deal convincing congressmen that it will "serve Washington's interests."

Related Topics

Australia Russia Turkey Washington Canada Norway Ankara Italy United Kingdom United States Netherlands Denmark Tayyip Erdogan Congress From

Recent Stories

Germany's Ex-Chancellor Schroeder Says Impossible ..

Germany's Ex-Chancellor Schroeder Says Impossible to Isolate Russia in Long Run

48 seconds ago
 30 criminals held, contraband seized

30 criminals held, contraband seized

50 seconds ago
 Russia claims strike on depot stocking Western wea ..

Russia claims strike on depot stocking Western weapons near Odessa

51 seconds ago
 CM hails PM announcements for Balochistan

CM hails PM announcements for Balochistan

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Kursk Region Governor Says Ukraine Shelle ..

Russia's Kursk Region Governor Says Ukraine Shelled Border Crossing

5 minutes ago
 7 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

7 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.