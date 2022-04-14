UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister Says Plans Holding Phone Talks With Lavrov, Kuleba In Coming Days

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 02:12 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Says Plans Holding Phone Talks With Lavrov, Kuleba in Coming Days

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that he plans to hold phone conversations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in the coming days

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that he plans to hold phone conversations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in the coming days.

"Yes, I plan (to hold phone talks with Lavrov and Kuleba). We keep in touch all the time," Cavusoglu said in an interview with the NTV broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia All

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs and University of Dubai graduate 6th ..

Dubai Customs and University of Dubai graduate 6th batch of Customs Leadership P ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UK share deep-rooted and broad-based tie ..

Pakistan, UK share deep-rooted and broad-based ties: Shehbaz Sharif

21 minutes ago
 Literacy Program benefits 4 million rural women

Literacy Program benefits 4 million rural women

2 minutes ago
 France's Presidential Candidate Le Pen Refused to ..

France's Presidential Candidate Le Pen Refused to Call Events in Ukraine Genocid ..

2 minutes ago
 Epidemic-induced closure of toll stations in China ..

Epidemic-induced closure of toll stations in China declines

34 minutes ago
 Imran vows to continue struggle for supremacy of p ..

Imran vows to continue struggle for supremacy of people's rights, democracy

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.