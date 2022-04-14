Turkish Foreign Minister Says Plans Holding Phone Talks With Lavrov, Kuleba in Coming Days

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that he plans to hold phone conversations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in the coming days

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that he plans to hold phone conversations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in the coming days.

"Yes, I plan (to hold phone talks with Lavrov and Kuleba). We keep in touch all the time," Cavusoglu said in an interview with the NTV broadcaster.