Turkish Foreign Minister Says Renewal of Russia-Ukraine Talks Becoming More Complicated

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The renewal of talks between Russia and Ukraine has become more difficult as the conflict protracts and conditions have changed, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were impossible. Zelenskyy's spokesman Sergii Nykyforov earlier said that Ukraine did not reject the idea of talks but they should be based on several key principles, including reparations.

"We have come a long way in the beginning. You know that the side were close to, at least, a ceasefire. They themselves announced this, but now the war has dragged on, the conditions have changed, everything has become more complicated.

There are various dimensions. Unfortunately, many different areas for negotiations have emerged," he said, as quoted by the Yeni Akit newspaper.

Turkey has been playing a mediating role in the Ukraine conflict since the beginning of the special military operation on February 24, 2022. Ankara has also played a role in securing the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal. On January 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara was in favor of opening a humanitarian corridor between Russia and Ukraine to help women and children, as well as those wounded and affected by the Ukraine crisis.

In December, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kiev wants to convene a peace summit in two months' time with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as mediator.